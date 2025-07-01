Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Rob Mac Gives Himself 1 Minute to Explain Name Change

In a new video from earlier today, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob Mac explained why he was moving forward with changing his name.

The decision comes as his projects expand globally and fans struggle to pronounce McElhenney.

Family reactions are mixed, with Kaitlin Olson and the kids hesitant about the surname switch.

Ryan Reynolds previously poked fun at Rob's name with a viral birthday song featuring the Sunny cast.

Previously, Variety published profile piece on Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson that covered their personal lives and their career successes (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Welcome to Wrexham, Hacks, Mythic Quest, and High Potential, as well as big wins behind the camera and in other areas of business). However, it was during a look at McElhenney's business successes and the global growth of More Better Industries that McElhenney dropped the biggest headline-grabber.

"As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I'm just going by Rob Mac," McElhenney shared, dropping that personal bombshell in the middle of the piece. If you've been following the birthday back-and-forth that McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have engaged in over the years (see below), then you know that the proper pronunciation of McElhenney's name has been a topic for conversation (and humor).

Concerned that he may be disrespecting his name and family history, McElhenney revealed that he found other members of the McElhenney family have changed or altered the last name over the years. How do Olson and the kids feel about the name change? "The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name," Olson shared. "And so do I, legally!" Flash ahead to the end of June, with McElhenney confirming to Variety that he has legally filed to change his name to "Rob Mac" (which is already appearing in the marketing rollout for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Earlier today, Mac took to social media to share a video in which he gave himself one minute to explain this name change, reaffirming several of the points he had previously expressed. Here's a look at Mac offering the backstory on what led to the big decision:

Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Message for "Rob McElhenney"

The clip begins with Reynolds crooning about all of the fame & success that McElhenney has, but that it still hasn't helped him exorcise the one demon that still plagues him. That's right – our inability to say his last name correctly. So, with a little help from his friends at Wrexham as well as some of The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day) and others, Reynolds devised a little ditty to help with that very problem. And the worst-best part for McElhenney? Not only is it really good… but the &$%#@&! thing is now stuck in my head for the rest of the day. So that tease Reynolds has with the YouTube video ("Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant") will probably end up becoming a reality sooner rather than later. But for now, have a little fun with Reynolds's birthday present to McElhenney (and that means it's 2-1 in favor of Reynolds):

