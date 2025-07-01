Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Gehenna

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 Preview: Deadly Debt Collectors Beware

When contracts get passed around like trading cards, Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 shows what happens when the target decides to collect on revenge instead.

Article Summary Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 hits stores July 2nd, featuring a protagonist targeted by a deadly contract traded between criminal organizations

Patrick Kindlon and Maurizio Rosenzweig deliver nonstop action inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin in this new miniseries

Gehenna plans to end the chain of custody on her death contract using the universal language of bullets

MINISERIES PREMIERE

There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough that the contract has been resold several times as consolidated debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that contract. With a bullet.

Series creators PATRICK KINDLON (FRONTIERSMAN) and MARCO FERRARI (SCARLETT) and artist MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG (Dylan Dog), bring you nonstop action inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin.

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #1

DC Comics

0425IM289

0425IM290 – Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 Anand Ramcheron Cover – $3.99

0425IM291 – Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 Atsuji Yamamoto Cover – $3.99

0425IM292 – Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 Maria Llovet Cover – $9.99

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

In Shops: 7/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

