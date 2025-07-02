Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron maiden, newlitg

Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary- The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2025

Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Iron Maiden's Eddie celebrates 50 years with top stories, collectibles, and fan tributes making headlines

Check out the most-read pop culture news, including Iron Maiden, Thor relaunch, and Bones reunion

Dive into comic industry highlights, SDCC exclusives, Marvel and DC news from the past six years

Find comic creator birthdays, nostalgia from LITG archives, and subscribe for daily updates

Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Blu-Ray Blues

LITG two years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

LITG three years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

LITG four years ago, Manifest, Flash And Wheel Of Time

LITG five years ago, Lili Reinhart, Wolverine, Horizon Zero Dawn

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG six years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Damian Keeng , owner of Orbital Comics in London.

, owner of Orbital Comics in London. Dana Lewis , comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics.

, comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics. Derek Ruiz, Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology.

Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology. Daniel Nash, owner of Millennium Comics in Northwich

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!