Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary- The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2025
Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary
- Iron Studios New Iron Maiden Eddie (50th Anniversary) 1/10 Statue
- Reaction To The Death Of Jim Shooter, The Man Who Made Comics Grow Up
- The Relaunched Thor Comic In September… Will Not Be Called "Thor"
- Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Doug Ramsey Is About To Become A Very Important X-Men Character Indeed
- A Future For Wolverine And Storm Together At Marvel? (XSpoilers)
- Jim Shooter, Marvel EIC & Founder Of Valiant Has Died, Aged 73, RIP
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- Major Future Storm Revelations in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil (XSpoilers)
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- SDCC: Ignition Press Will Launch Its Voyeur Comic At A Burlesque Show
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Cancel Haus, Spies And Rock'N'Roll in Shift's December 2025 Solicits
- Absolute Flash Barry Allen, Not As Dead As We Thought? (Spoilers)
- C.O.R.T. Children Of The Round Table From DC Comics In September
- Disney Stitches Stitch To The Covers Of The Marvel Universe
- Bleeding Cool At London Film And Comic Con This Weekend
- Still All About Doug Ramsey in The Daily LITG, 1st of July 2025
LITG one year ago, Blu-Ray Blues
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- First Look At MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1 From DC Comics
- How Jim Lee Made An Artist Out Of Dustin Weaver
- DC Comics Move Release Day To Wednesday But Digital Is Still Tuesday
- Comic Store In Your Future – Can Todd McFarlane Do What Marvel Can't?
- On Jim Lee, Charging Up To $35,000 For Private Commission Artwork
- Gail Simone On Jim Lee, Batman And Wolverine
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Drops From Ketchup Entertainment
- Magic: The Gathering Provides An Update On Bloomburrow
- X-Men: Blood Hunt & Psylocke #1 Preview: Kwannon's Vampire Weekend
- Penguin Random House & Diamond Having Troubles With Orders Today
- Boom and Oni Compete For Retailer Support For EC and Hello Darkness
- Three Days To British General Election- Keir Starmer, Once And Future
- Dominica Claribelle Wins Caliburn Prize For Unpublished Comic Creators
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2024
LITG two years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy
- Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
- Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- Justice League Queer And DC Pride – The Ball Was Dropped?
- Knight Terrors: Batman #1 Preview: Nightmare on Bat Street
- The Amazing Spider-Man Comes to Life with LEGO's New Art Set
- Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney 100 Art Letters Statue Set
- Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
- Pokemon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar
- Duel's End Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi Has Arrived at Hasbro
- CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth in Kodansha September 2023 Solicits
- Van Jensen Will Tattoo Stardust On His Body If He Crowdfunds $50,000
- Reincarnated as a Fantasy Knockout? Seven Seas September 2023 Solicits
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2023
- Manuel Martin Peniche, Returns To Kabur, From Hexagon Comics in July
- Pharoah The Dog in The Daily LITG, the 1st of July, 2023
LITG three years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute
- Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
- A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit
- First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- As Leigh Baulch Retires From Titan Comics, Neil Gaiman Asks What If?
- What Will Be The Best Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Cards?
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman 66' Villian's Lair Playset
- Mike Perkins On Amazon Not Updating ComiXology's New Releases
- The Boys: Don't Make Jensen Ackles Come to Your House; Urban/Colbert
- The Flash Season 9 Finally Revealing Wallace's "Big, Bad DC Villain"?
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Complete Run of Fiction House's Ghost Comics, Up for Auction
- Month of Mayhem: Archie Horror's Plans for Halloween Season This Fall
- Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet #2 Preview: Reading with the Aliens
- The Ward #2 Preview: Supernatural Childbirth, or Just Trolling?
- Oni Press Challenged Over Nonpayment Allegations
- Noelle Webster Leaves Penguin Random House, Tara Lehmann Leaves Oni
- Creators Drop Out As ECCC Drops Mask Mandate
- Stan Lee's Genesis' Launches 200 Characters As NFTs
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 To Get A Black Bag Variant
- PrintWatch: Iron Cat, Spider-Man, World's Finest, Flash Second Prints
- First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125 in Daily LITG 1st July 2022
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: July 2022 Edition
LITG four years ago, Manifest, Flash And Wheel Of Time
- Manifest Creator Jeff Rake Reveals New Plan to Wrap Up Series
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- A Legendary Twist: Bidoof Enters Five-Star Raids In Pokémon GO
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Loki: [SPOILER] Makes Triumphant Marvel Cinematic Universe Return
- Cable, Krakoan Clones, And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Previews The Conjuring: The Love #2 With New Pages
- 8 Marvel Variant Covers Celebrating Captain America's 80th Birthday
- PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor, Power Rangers, Usagi, Spider-Man…
- Something Is Killing The Children #17 To Be Bigger Than #18?
- Pat Gleason, Sara Pichelli, Michael Dowling Draw Amazing Spider-Man
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, In July 2021
- Speculator Corner: Basilisk #1 Second Printing Has Erica Slaughter
- Spawn Vs The Invisibles – Not With Grant Morrison (Spoilers)
- The Rarest Copy Of X-Factor #10 Is Inside Spawn #319
- Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder- Daily LITG 1st July 2021
LITG five years ago, Lili Reinhart, Wolverine, Horizon Zero Dawn
Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- A New Look For Wolverine In #3 (Spoilers)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Stalker Stands Its Ground With Prime 1 Studio
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Event
- Will Tom King and Jorge Fornés' Watchmen Comic Be Announced Soon?
- More Gossip on Superman Joining The Authority – Maybe
- Funko SDCC 2020 DC – Black Lightning, Cyborg Superman and More
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
LITG six years ago
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- "Sandman": Netflix Orders Neil Gaiman Comic Adapt Straight to Series
- Razer Cuts Ties With Gabriela Cattuzzo Over Twitter Comments
- Will Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Powers Of X Tie In With His Avengers Run?
- "Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters" Set to Raise Eyebrows on Netflix
- Frank Miller Calls "Cursed" His Feminist Retelling of the King Arthur Myth
Comic Book birthdays today
- Damian Keeng, owner of Orbital Comics in London.
- Dana Lewis, comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics.
- Derek Ruiz, Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology.
- Daniel Nash, owner of Millennium Comics in Northwich
