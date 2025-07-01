Posted in: Games, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: The Crew

The Crew Motorfest: Season 7 Launches For Free Tomorrow

New details were released this week about the next season of The Crew Motorfest, as Season 7 will be headlined by Ferrari

Article Summary The Crew Motorfest Season 7 launches free, spotlighting Ferrari supercars and Italian automotive history

Enter the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Maui, test drive the F80, and unlock the Ferrari 288 GTO as a reward

New "Luxury Chronicles: Europe" Playlist features 13 challenges, new cars, and up to 1 million bucks to win

Season 7 adds 17 vehicles, a redesigned Fast Fav system, Immersion Mode, and enhanced Grand Race features

Ubisoft has revealed more details of the next season for The Crew Motorfest, as Season 7 will launch this week. The season will be headlined by Ferrari, as you'll see a few new additions to the game featuring their vehicles, as well as a trip to Italy as part of the vibes, and a deep dive into the company's automotive history. We have more info here with the trailer as it arrives for free on July 2.

The Crew Motorfest: Season 7

This season, the legendary Enzo Ferrari Museum makes its debut on the island of Maui, offering players a chance to explore Ferrari's legacy firsthand. The museum becomes the centerpiece of the "Ferrari Supercars" Playlist, inspired by the current exhibition in Maranello, Italy. During the playlist players will have the chance to get behind the wheel of the latest creation of Ferrari: the F80, before having the chance to add it to their collection. Throughout the Playlist, players will be guided by Michele Pignatti Morano, Director of the Ferrari Museums, who will share exclusive insights on Ferrari's history, design, and cultural influence. Completing the Playlist unlocks the Ferrari 288 GTO (Street Tier 2) as a special reward.

After a month dedicated to Ferrari, Season 7 of The Crew Motorfest will continue its tribute to European automotive heritage with the "Luxury Chronicles: Europe" Playlist, available starting August 6. In this new chapter, the Playlist chapters and weekly Main Stage events will be thematically aligned, each month highlighting a distinctive automotive style from French elegance to German precision and British heritage. From August to October, a new Playlist event will be released each week, for a total of 13 unique challenges, with up to 1 million bucks to be earned by completing them all. 17 new vehicles will be added to The Crew Motorfest during Season 7, bringing the total to 784 vehicles. Year 2 Pass holders will get early access to:

Ferrari F50 (Street Tier 2) July 2

Genty Automobile Akylone (Hypercar) August 6

Audi R8 LMS GT2 (Racing) September 3

Triumph Rocket 3 R (Street Tier 2) October 1

Ubisoft Ivory Tower also continues to enhance The Crew Motorfest based on community feedback, introducing new Quality of Life and Quality of Service updates in Season 7. The Fast Fav system has been completely redesigned for full customization, now including customizable slots for smoother vehicle switching. Players seeking a more immersive experience can activate the brand-new "Immersion Mode", instantly removing HUD elements for seamless gameplay. Competitive racers will also benefit from enhanced Grand Race mode, featuring new gameplay modifiers, dynamic event formats, and the introduction of Spectator Mode with split-time tracking, offering a deeper level of strategy and competition.

