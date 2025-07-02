Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Immortal Thor, thor

The Future Of Thor At Marvel, Revealed In Immortal Thor #25 (Spoilers)

The Future Of Thor At Marvel, Revealed In Immortal Thor #25 by Al Ewing, Justin Greenwood, Jan Bazaldua and Pasqual Ferry (Spoilers)

Article Summary Immortal Thor #25 ends with Thor's death and a rewritten Marvel Universe where he loses his godhood.

Thor replaced as a founding Avenger, shaking up classic Marvel history and continuity.

Thor is now living as a mortal man, leading to the launch of The Mortal Thor in August.

The Mortal Thor series by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry explores Thor as a man, not a god, in a reimagined Marvel.

Immortal Thor #24 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua ended as it promised. With the death of Thor at the hands of his own step-sibling, Loki. They promised the Death of Thor, and that is what we got. You don't call a book The Immortal Thor without running at that concept head-on.

But this comic has been open about its metafictional nature from the get-go, with Roxxon Industries buying Marvel Comics and controlling Thor with the narrative. As well as opening up new proto-layers to Asgardian godhood, playing with the very concept of linear storytelling on the pages. Both Sopocles and V told us that you can kill a man, but you cannot kill an idea. Immortal Thor #25 by Al Ewing, Jan Bazaldua, Pasqual Ferry, and Justin Greenwood tells us that this is different with a god, the very embodiment of an idea. If you kill a god, you kill the idea as well. And that's what begins to play out.

As the Marvel concept of Thor, or Asgard is literally rewritten in continuity, we see that play out in that most accurate representation of American culture, the game show.

The Hammer guy has a name…

Beta Ray Bill, rather than Thor, is now a founder member of the Avengers. Quite a lot of rewriting of those early days happening today, it seems. So who? Who is Thor if he is not Thor?

As he is found by Lukki, briefly seen in Immortal Thor #7 as an illusion cast by one version of Loki, to beat another version of Loki in a race, rewriting previous classic Marvel Comics continuity, as a story god is wont to.

So what other classic Thor continuity will be unearthed in order to bring Thor back in time for his next series launching in August?

Sigurd Jarlson was the name that Thor used after Odin took away the enchantment that allowed him to turn into his human identity of Doctor Don Blake, as Odin felt it had served its purpose to teach Thor humility. He then gave that ability to Beta Ray Bill, so that Bill could become normal, at least as normal as his alien physiology would allow.

Sigurd Jarlson was basically just Thor wearing human clothes, a ponytail, and a pair of glasses to disguise himself, and working on a building site, arranged by Nick Fury, who gained inspiration reading a Superman comic.

And that is who Thor is now. Just a man, reflecting an identity he once had, and rewritten as that across the Marvel Universe. And revealing the cover and the name of the August-launching series, as The Mortal Thor by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry. And with Alex Ross' Sigurd Jarlson on the front.

IMMORTAL THOR #25

(W) Al Ewing (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Alex Ross

THE STORY ENDS… At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $5.99

THE MORTAL THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE LEGEND BEGINS!

• The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was.

• The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us.

• But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up.

• A man with a hammer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

The MORTAL THOR #2

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

WHO IS THE MAN CALLED THOR?

• The Thunder Gods were hired to teach a simple lesson – make trouble for Roxxon Construction, and they'll make trouble for you.

• Now somebody's targeting the bike gang where they live. Somebody who won't give up. Somebody calling himself "Thor."

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is getting to work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!