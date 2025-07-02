Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 9/11, captain america

Marvel's Captain America For The 4th Of July – Now Unfrozen After 9/11

Captain America for the 4th of July, now unfrozen after 9/11, as Chip Zdarsky & Valerio Schiti rewrite the early Marvel Comics Universe

Article Summary Captain America is now canonically unfrozen in the Marvel Universe after the events of 9/11.

Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti explore Cap's return and impact in a post-9/11 world in Captain America #1.

A new character, Dave Colton, mirrors Steve Rogers by joining the military after witnessing 9/11.

The comic weaves 9/11, the Iraq War, and Marvel legends into a freshly updated continuity for modern readers.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Marvel Comics has a sliding timeline in its shared continuity universe, so events shift forward in time to prevent its characters from ageing out. Originally, Reed Richards and Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four met fighting in World War II, then that shifted to Korea and Vietnam, even the Iraq War, before being moved to a fictitious war, which now can be located at any time. However, some characters have their origins at fixed points, necessitating rejuvenation, such as Magneto and the freezing of Captain America after World War II. Originally revived less than twenty years later, that date has shifted as well. But never so visibly as in today's Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, published by Marvel Comics for the week of the 4th of July.

As in today's new Captain America #1, we get the first explicit depiction that Captain America now came out of the ice a few years after the events of 9/11 in 2001.

As we are told, alongside tales from the first week of Captain America's revival into the modern world, of a young man, David Colton, who was a teenager watching the 9/11 attacks on New York in person.

And whose life mirrors that of the legend of Steve Rogers, a scrawny individual inspired by events to sign up, and fight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, despite being a poor physical specimen, making his way in through willpower alone.

He finds himself mistreated by the very Army he was inspired to sign up to serve alongside.

Not just from the enlisted men but by the officers as well. And yet despite all this, his spirit is unbroken, even if his body is.

Did the Super Soldier serum die with Captain America? As we see the US government and army deal with their returning soldier.

As they start to believe his story as well. Whether that's the Avengers, at a time when even Tony Stark doesn't admit he is Iron Man, though he has already shifted his manufacturing from weapons of war to smartphones. Not entirely sure which caused the most damage but hey.

As Captain America comes to terms with the ideals and failings of the new world, and wants to add more to the former.

So we start to stitch together a more cohesive history of this Marvel Universe in its early days, with SHIELD, Iron Man, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and, oh yes, Doctor Doom.

If you were wondering how the MCU might want to stitch all that together, maybe that's what Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti are doing right here. As well as giving us a new Captain America/Bucky figure. Just as the original Marvel Comics series created a new nineteen-fifties version of Captain America to explain his comic book appearances then, it looks like we might be getting a new version, Dave Colton, set between 9/11 and the emergence of Captain America from the ice…

… and placing it all in the context of the Iraq War, with this new Captain America toppling the statue of Saddam Hussein. Couldn't have come at a better time, could it?. Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is published by Marvel Comics today.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Chip Zdarsky

A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!