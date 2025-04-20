Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S03E07 "Just a Small Piece": Leaphorn's Had Better Days

Check out our preview of AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon & Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 7: "Just a Small Piece."

Though filming on the fourth season might be underway, there is still a whole lot going on with the third season of AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds that needs to be addressed before the credits roll on next weekend's finale. That brings us to our preview of tonight's penultimate episode, S03E07: "T'áá Áłts'íísígo (Just a Small Piece)." Based on what we're seeing in the episode trailer and image gallery that was released, Leaphorn (McClarnon) is in really bad shape – and the image below isn't even close to being the only problem plaguing him (though it's safe to say that it's definitely the most immediate).

Dark Winds S03E07: "T'áá Áłts'íísígo (Just a Small Piece)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 7: "T'áá Áłts'íísígo (Just a Small Piece)" – Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) retrace their steps after uncovering a vital clue; Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) presses for more information; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) moves quickly to execute a search warrant. Directed by Steven Judd, from a teleplay by Tom Brady and Erica Tremblay.

On the penultimate episode of the season, everyone has to move quickly if they want to retrace their steps and execute on their plans. New episodes of #DarkWinds premiere Sundays at 9pm, only on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/jZBFvwHB45 — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) April 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

