When last time we checked in with The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke, he was hard at work (from a healthy distance) editing the second season of Amazon Prime's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series. He even took some time to pen a few words on how he believes Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) would be reacting to this self-isolating, social distancing time. Since then, the cast has been taking turns taking to social media to interact with fans, discuss the first season, and avoid accidentally spoiling anything still to come. But being on home lockdown means your personal space also becomes your workspace, but that doesn't mean you still can't let your geek flag fly a little the next time you're about to jump into a Zoom meeting. That's right, what follows are 12 Zoom backgrounds with more than enough choices available to put you on Butcher's crew or on Homelander's team:

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time – with a bloody Homelander meeting his son (???), followed by a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chace Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more. Joining the series this season are Aya Cash, Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.

Here's a Look Back at The First Season of "The Boys"

Here's a look at the previous trailers and teasers for The Boys, with some serious eye-opening NSFW stuff, and make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's two-scoops-of-spoilers-filled review of the series premiere here.

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven," and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes.

On the side of The Boys, Urban's Billy Butcher is mysterious and brutal, hiding a personal agenda as he approaches potential new recruit Hughie (Jack Quaid), claiming to be a shadowy government operative. Butcher capitalizes on Hughie's rage over his girlfriend Robin's accidental death at the hands of Superhero A-Train and enlists Hughie as part of his plan to bring down the super-hero franchise.

Rounding out Butcher's team are Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities.

On the flip side, The Seven are Starr (American Gothic) as The Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven; Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon) as Queen Maeve, a member of The Seven; Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero; Jesse T. Usher (Survivor's Remorse) as speedster with a major PR problem, A-Train; Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) as Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills; Alex Hassell as perverted invisible hero Translucent (who's not really…you know… "translucent"); and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) is Starlight/Annie, a young woman who can make lightning bolts flash from her eyes and dreams of being a "real superhero" like the famous Seven;