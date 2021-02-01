Dave Bautista Calls for Qanon Congresswoman's Committee Removal

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has had enough of Qanon-loving conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, holding spots on important congressional committees, and he's not going to take it anymore. The Animal took to Twitter to call on his supports to sign a petition asking for the congresswoman, who is known for supporting conspiracy theories that claim school shootings are hoaxes, from the House of Representatives' Education Committee. Though Marjorie Taylor Greene's mentally ill beliefs don't specifically target labor, Bautista wants Green removed from the Labor committee as well, just for good measure.

"This cause is close to my heart – please sign," wrote Bautista, sharing the petition, which has over 200,000 signatures as of press time.

Dave Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, former President Donald Trump. After successfully helping his ally, President Joe Biden, defeat Trump at the Election PPV, Bautista has set his sights on some of Trump's allies in the Republican party. Greene, who has called for the execution of Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, and repeated the lie that widespread voter fraud stole the election from Donald Trump, is a prime target.

Bautista previously asked the question: "who elected this low class skanky ho to Congress." The answer, sadly, is the people of Georgia. But maybe, with Dave Bautista's guidance, the people of Georgia be reasoned with and will not elect a mentally ill and dangerous conspiracy theorist in the next election. And maybe, if Dave Bautista does get what he wants, I can finally be freed from the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters, where I have been imprisoned for months and forced to churn out a nonstop series of clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. Stranger things, after all, have happened.