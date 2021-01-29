Dave Bautista Wants to Know Who Elected "Skanky Ho" to Congress

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has a question for the people of Georgia: who elected this "low class skanky ho" to Congress? Bautista is referring to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon follower who has been under fire in recent days for her numerous comments made in support of baseless conspiracies, from Pizzagate, to claiming school shootings are false flag operations, to the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. It's that last one that brought Greene to the attention of Bautista, a long-time political opponent of his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, former President Trump.

Bautista was responding to a video of Greene that Scott Dworkin described thusly: "Here's video I found of Marjorie Taylor Greene calling electeds an awful slur used against those with learning disabilities. She then says 'I'm not trying to talk down on people with Down's Syndrome. But that's what these people are.' Expel Greene." Bautista responded to the tweet, writing, "What I want to know is who are the people that elected this low class skanky ho to represent them?" Bautista also shared a video of Greene praising a planning meeting ahead of January 6th to overturn the election. Bautista supports Greene's expulsion from Congress, a claim many Democrats have echoed, especially after evidence emerged that the deranged Greene supported the execution of Democrats before running for Congress.

