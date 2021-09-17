DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07 Teaser: New Episodes, Same Old Weirdos

We humbly yet proudly take a break from covering how production is going on on the seventh season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow for something we think you'll like. As the team rolls along on Episode #706 "Deus Ex Latrina" (directed by Nico Sachse and written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), we have an official teaser for the Arrowverse series' return next month. And if you thought your Legends were troublemakers when they had the Waverider and could roam? Well, you're about to see what happens when they're stuck in one place. In one time. And that time is the 1920's. But don't take our word for it…

Here's a look at what's to come for the seventh season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, set to storm its way back on Wednesday, October 13th:

With the series set to return on October 13th, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), and "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner).

Earlier this summer at Comic-Con@Home, fans were offered an update on how Season 7 production was rolling along and they learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find our heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who). But perhaps the biggest news? That Matt Ryan's Constantine was leaving the Waverider at the end of this season (as we've seen)- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.