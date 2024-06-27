Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, paramount, sarah michelle gellar, showtime

Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Prequel Series Cast

Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' Dexter: Original Sin welcomes Sarah Michelle Gellar to the prequel series' cast in a special guest-starring role.

The casting news for Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) upcoming Dexter: Original Sin is welcoming a name that we're sure is going to make a look of folks very happy. Earlier today, it was announced that Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) had joined the cast of the prequel series in a special guest-starring role. Set 15 years before the original series, the 10-episode series chronicles America's favorite serial killer and how he came to be – with Gellar set to play Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department – and Dexter Morgan's (Patrick Gibson) new boss. "Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey, among others," shared Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. "We're thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise."

Gellar joins a cast that also includes Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

