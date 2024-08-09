Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Bad Wolf, bbc, disney, doctor who

Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Co-Founder on BBC/Disney Deal; Season 2 Update

Bad Wolf's Jane Tranter shared how she views the first season of BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who deal and offers a brief production update.

With Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton)-starring, Steven Moffat-written, and Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special "Joy to the World" set to hit later this year, a second season of adventures expected in 2025, and the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea currently in production, things are looking pretty good for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who. One topic that continues to be hotly debated on social media has to do with the Disney part of the partnership – specifically, whether it was happy with how the first season worked for its streaming service. That was a question that series producer Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter addressed during an interview with Deadline Hollywood in support of the upcoming third season of HBO's Industry. Tranter shared her thoughts on how the first season was received by Disney+ and how things were looking for the show's future.

"We feel good about the first season. Just as 'Industry' was a really small experiment at the start, I think this new building of the franchise between the BBC and Disney+ – it's a whole new iteration, and us all coming back all these years later to do it. It was a whole new adventure. We're really pleased with the show that we've made and that there is a whole new audience being driven to the show who haven't watched 'Doctor Who' in the past, has been exactly what Russell [Davies] set out to do. So that's really good," Tranter shared.

From there, Tranter offered a rundown of what's in store for "The WHO-niverse" – including the spinoff mini-series that was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). "We announced last week that we're doing 'The War Between The Land And The Sea,' which is the first time there's a mini-series within the whole universe. So we're thrilled that the BBC and Disney+ have awarded us that to do," Tranter revealed. "We're still in the edit, very early days of the edit for Season 2, which obviously won't go out for another year or so. It's very exciting. We're right in the middle of the journey, and it's very exhilarating."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!