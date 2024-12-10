Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who

Doctor Who Christmas Special: Check Out New "Joy to the World" Images

Check out a new image gallery for BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa & Nicola Coughlan-starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World."

With all of the buzz building around Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Nicola Coughlan-starring, Steven Moffat-written Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World", you would think that Christmas was tumbling down our chimnies this week and not in another fifteen days. But with Davies set to join BBC's The One Show later today to preview what's to come (and hopefully offer some Season 2 news and Season 3 hope), we have a pretty impressive gallery of new images to pass along – enjoy!

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" (Official Overview)

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special also stars Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television and set to hit Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, here's a look at the overview released in the BBC's holiday rundown:

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings, and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas – everywhere, all at once?

