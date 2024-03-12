Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies, steven moffat

Doctor Who: Did "Insane" Steven Moffat Write 2024 Christmas Special?

Despite saying it would be "insane" for him to return, there are rumblings that Steven Moffat wrote the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

It was back in February 2023 when Steven Moffat shared his thoughts on the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies's upcoming new seris of Doctor Who – with Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – during the Radio Times Covers Party. Making it clear that he knew way more about Davies's plans than we ever will, Moffat did share his feeling that Davies was the right person to help guarantee that Doctor Who never has an end date. "I just want it to go on. I want it to not stop. I want it to, and I know [Davies's] going to, make use of its infinite adaptability to always be the number one predator in the environment. That's what I want. I want it to go on forever. I believe it can. Like the stories of Robin Hood and King Arthur and Sherlock Holmes. Some things always go on."

But that didn't mean it needed him for it to keep on keepin' on. "It would be career madness, even by my standard, to go back into a junior capacity on a show I used to run. I would have to be insane to do that!" Moffat added, reaffirmed. Based on a report from earlier today, it's quite possible that Moffat did go "insane" – and ended up writing this year's Christmas Special.

Based on social media posts, Producer Alison Sterling's CV listed the 2024 Christmas Special – with Alex Pillai directing and Moffat penning the script. Since that time, the listing has been removed – but not replaced with a "corrected" writer. Where this gets a little complicated is that Davies was expected to be the one writing the holiday episode – which means one of three things. Either Sterling's listing was a mistake, Moffat is co-writing the episode with Davies, or Davies pulled a version of "Andrew Garfield" and used himself as cover for the writing that Moffat was actually doing. Stay tuned…

