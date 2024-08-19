Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: RTD Checks-In From Spinoff Table Read: "The War Begins"

Russell T. Davies confirmed today was the read-thru of all five episodes of the Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

It goes without saying that "The WHOniverse" of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who made a pretty big impression during the long-running BBC and Disney+ series' time at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). One of the biggest headlines to come out of the four-day pop culture extravaganza was the confirmation from BBC and Disney Branded Television that the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea was in production. Along with an overview of the series, we were also treated to a rundown of the cast – and now, Davies is letting us know that today was they day that the team got together for the official table read. "Day One. The war begins. Readthrough day for all 5 episodes of THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA. So much excitement. What a cast! Thrills, deaths, chases, fish, and seven seas of danger. Can't wait! 🏝️ 🌊 ♥️," Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, along with an image of the room from his viewing perspective.

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who, Grantchester) reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient (Doctor Who, Ted Lasso) returning as Colonel Ibrahim. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble") and with filming set to get underway soon, here's a look at Davies checking in from the official table read of all five episodes:

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies shared when the news was officially announced. Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, added, "'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we're delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!