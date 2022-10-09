Doom Patrol Really Needs to Get Its Butts in Order: Season 4 Teaser

So the last time we checked in with the fourth season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol, it was nearing the end of September and we learned that Madeline Zima had joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case (with comic book fans very familiar with Brinke's connection to Danny the Street). Now we're staring down the final day of New York Comic Con (NYCC), and Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade & Michelle Gomez were on hand to preview what's to come this December. So what did we learn? Well, how about the fact that the now Rita-led team will be returning for Season 4 Part 1 on December 8th with two episodes and run through early January 2023? Or that six more episodes are on the way later in 2023? And if that's not good enough intel, we also have a teaser to get you in the mood.

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Doom Patrol Season 4 starts when the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

So get ready to hold onto your butts as you check out the official teaser for HBO Max's Doom Patrol:

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Joining the cast for the third season was Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, with Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.