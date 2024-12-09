Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Colman Domingo, euphoria

Euphoria S03: "Sam Has Some Terrific Plans in Place": Colman Domingo

HBO's Euphoria star Colman Domingo discusses filming in early 2025 and creator Sam Levinson having "some terrific plans in place for Season 3.

It was less than a week ago since we last checked in on how things were looking regarding the filming of the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. Relax! Everything's fine! January 2025 is still being eyed as the start window – though Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming head JB Perrette noted during a Wells Fargo-sponsored tech & media conference earlier this month that the series won't hit HBO screens until 2026. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood for a profile interview, Colman Domingo offered an update in the form of how he's feeling about filming plans finally coming together. "I look forward to getting back together with our cast," he said. "I know Sam has some terrific plans in place, and I'm just looking forward to us getting back to work very, very soon. I believe we start work at the top of next year, so everyone's super excited."

Euphoria: The Road to Season 3

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,' Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, shared with reporters during an HBO/Max event in November to promote the upcoming 2025 slate of shows. "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors," Bloys stated. "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It's eight episodes."

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, Zendaya shared her thoughts on what she wants to see for Rue and from the new season. "[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria.' I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," the actor/executive producer shared. But no matter how things shake out, Zendaya makes it clear that she plans on doing right by the character that so many viewers have connected with over the previous two seasons. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty," she added.

