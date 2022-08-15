Evil Season 3 Finale Review: Demon Daze Ahead with Shyamalan Twist

Coming off of the penultimate episode, "The Demon of Money," we're bound to have some kind of epic finish in Paramount+'s Evil season three finale, "The Demon of the End," right?! Unfortunately, that's not the case. The episode picks up right after the events of "Money," with Monsignor Matthew Korecki (Boris McGiver) dead at the hands of Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson). He was trying to assassinate the prophet Grace (Li Jun Li) after her visions threatened to expose him and Sheryl's (Christine Lahti) plan to keep Andy (Patrick Brammall) paralyzed, imprisoned, and away from Kristen (Katja Herbers) and the girls. This is your minor spoilers warning.

With their cover potentially blown, Leland and Sheryl try to devise a plan to rid of Kristen's husband before she catches on to their plan. As the girls, Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), Lila (Skylar Gray), Lexis (Maddy Crocoo) & Laura (Dalya Knapp) Scooby-Doo the mystery to its near conclusion, Leland and Sheryl offer a change of plans, but not before they put Kristen through an emotional ringer gaslighting her to believe Andy died in a climbing accident. Thanks to the power editing technology, Kristen's mother and Leland were able to pose as Andy during those conference calls while keeping him sedated and isolated at Leland's home.

The story of the week involves Kristen's neighbor Yasmine (Dana Gourrier) and mysterious noises she and her family find within their home. They also encountered similar "plumbing" issues that the Brouchard household had, including blood emanating from the faucets and an eyeball emerging from the toilet. The arc to get the trio involved, along with Ben (Aasif Mandvi) and David (Mike Coulter), doesn't really have much of anything to do with the greater main story. We do, however, get some serious dramatic moments from the returning Wallace Shawn, who reprises his role as Father Frank Ignatius from the season premiere "The Demon of Death." He comes back following the Monsignor's murder, which also deeply affects David and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin). So because crime has no logistical progression whatsoever in this instance, no one can conveniently finger Leland as the murderer since the ONLY witness has to be protected like the Pope and explanation about how the Catholic Church isn't above immigration law.

Why Andrea Martin Might be the Best Thing About Evil

As far as David's story goes, we don't really have anything of value other than some presumption that there won't be any more awkward moments between him and Kristen. That's despite his constant dealing with a mosquito demon that Andrea tries to warn him about, but still in denial because of reasons. Speaking of Andrea, she's a tour de force using a shovel to go demon hunting, and I felt like I had serious Ghoulies and Critters flashbacks. It feels like a series like Supernatural or The Winchesters would actually serve her Evil character better than the aloof & inept ones around her. I'd seriously watch a spinoff where she busts heads as a "warrior nun."

Why "The Demon of the End" is Katja Herber's Finest Performance

Herbers cranks it up to 11 when it comes to everything Kristen goes through, and she deserves every bit of the praise for her hard work on the series. Her roles on the show this season are everything an actor can dream of from as a straight atheist, provocative and sultry playing up her demon counterpart, vindictive, comedic, horror-thriller playing up the Jamie Lee Curtis archetype taking no shit from anyone who threatens her, and even vulnerable as the latest episode displays. "The Demon of the End" is undoubtedly her finest work of the series by far. As much as I expected things to mount up in the Evil season finale, it stayed on brand, throwing a couple of curve balls that make things interesting entering the fourth season.

Evil: Season 3 Finale "The Demon of the End" Review by Tom Chang 9 / 10 Katja Herbers and Andrea Martin put in some of their finest work in the third season finale of Paramount+'s Evil, "The Demon of the End." Herbers shows tremendous range, from demonstrating Kristen's stoic nature to moments of vulnerability to moments when going extreme are required. And Martin is exactly the right kind of "action hero" that I wish the series had from day one. Credits Director John Dahl