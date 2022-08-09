Evil Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Lots of Stock in Penultimate Episode

The hammer has fallen for season three in the penultimate episode of Evil in "The Demon of Money" as far as narrative goes. While the title of the episode suggests some form of currency, whether it's a coin, paper, check, bond, or credit/debit card, it's actually none of those things. It's a stock tip that passes around from person to person and some supernatural force that follows those who take advantage. This is your minor spoilers warning.

The episode begins seeing Kristen (Katja Herbers) seeing her psychiatrist Dr. Kurt Boggs (Kurt Fuller), describing the shocking conclusion of the previous episode, "The Demon of Parenthood." The mother, who was illegally implanted with Kristen's egg, was murdered by her husband, who thought the fetus was growling at him demonically. The most shocking thing about her confession to Boggs was that she was relieved in the aftermath, and the guilt is consuming her. She also reveals her suspicions about being emotionally distant from her husband (Patrick Brammall), not knowing he was actually kidnapped.

Speaking of transgressions, Kurt is starting to unravel more from his demonic inspiration and muse as we finally find out what's coming out of his writing, which is cryptic and on-brand for the series. Kristen eavesdrops on his writing session when he insists on having someone for feedback, which she reluctantly accepts. She gets called away by David (Mike Colter) to investigate a paranoid well-to-do yacht owner who thinks someone is after him. After showing his surveillance footage to the trio, which includes Ben (Aasif Mandvi), they go an investigate and trace his luck to the stock tip he received and its network.

Evil: Building Up to Shocking Finish

What plays out as a cliché horror film, there's a mysterious dark figure stalking anyone who's benefitted from the tip, and what its victims do to get the force to stop is to refund or undo everything they made financially from it, some to disturbing results as one victim primarily benefits by paying for medical procedures. We also get a far more look at the abilities of the prophet Grace Ling (Li Jun Li), who will tie heavily into the season finale. Without giving anything else major away, the shocking conclusion was likely telegraphed given the depths we see Leland (Michael Emerson) and Sheryl (Christine Lahti) are willing to go to carry their plans.

While I feel we barely scratched the surface of Leland and Sheryl's long game, the upcoming season finale could very well shape the future of the series, at least entering season four. A major death among the core characters is certainly not out of the question with how much shockingly the supernatural series has played it safe. Emerson deserves serious props in this episode the way he carries himself in such a way that rivals his original turn as Ben Linus in the ABC series Lost. The season finale of Evil streams Sunday on Paramount+