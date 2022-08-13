Evil S03E10 Preview: Season 3 Finale Hits Close to Home for Kristen

The good news? Fans of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring Evil learned a little more than a month ago that their beloved series would be back for a fourth go-around. The potentially not-so-good news? It's tough to say who will be around for it by the time the credits roll on the third season finale, S03E10 "The Demon Of The End" (Written by Rockne S. O'Bannon and directed by John Dahl). And as you're about to see from the following preview images and episode overview, things are about to hit home (or literally, very close to home) for Kristen (Herbers) in a number of dangerous ways:

Evil Season 3 Episode 10 "The Demon Of The End": SEASON THREE FINALE – The team investigates a household terrorized by a demonic infestation and is shocked when they find out the house is next door to Kristen's. Meanwhile, Kristen is surprised to learn that her frozen egg was never destroyed and purchased anonymously which leads her on a new adventure. Written by Rockne S. O'Bannon and directed by John Dahl.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.