Fear the Walking Dead: S07 News, TWD Crossovers, THAT Death & More

For those of you who haven't screened this past weekend's return episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead "The Door," we strongly advise you to stop reading because we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign for this one. For those of you who did watch it, then you know series showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss crafted an episode that changed everything we thought we knew going forward about Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt)- and made things thousand times more complicated in the escalating war between Morgan (Lennie James) and Virginia (Colby Minifie). With viewers still dealing with the morning-after effects, Goldberg and Chambliss made the rounds to offer some updates on several topics- take a look:

While heartbreaking, Goldberg felt that losing someone like Dorie was important to show just how costly the war with Virginia has become already- even as it continues to escalate. It also spoke to the hardships and difficulties of getting a family back together. "This has been, from the beginning of the season, about Morgan trying to put the family back together that was ripped apart. And where this family really began was with Morgan and John Dorie in season 4. And at that time, Morgan was in a place where he didn't want to be with people, he was running away on his own, he didn't want to connect with people, and the person who brought him back from all that was John Dorie," Goldberg explained.

"John Dorie has always been this incredible point of light, this optimistic, hopeful beacon in the apocalypse, and really, we looked at John Dorie and Morgan as the beginnings of this family," the writer and co-showrunner continued in his interview with EW. "And we knew that there had to be a cost to the war with Virginia, and, to this family, who is on the precipice of coming back together, losing someone that's so much the glue and the heart of this family, putting everyone else in a position where, how are they going to move forward now, without someone so critical to who they are. They're still fighting Virginia, but now they've got this giant hole of missing John Dorie, and it's going to have huge ripple effects on everyone going forward. So it's a long way of saying we love him, and the characters love him, and people had to feel it."

Speaking with Insider, Chambliss revealed that the seventh season of the original spinoff series has officially begun filming, saying, "We actually started shooting season seven yesterday," with "yesterday" referring to last Tuesday, April 6. As for any potential crossovers with TWD before the franchise series wraps its run, it doesn't look like it's in the cards- at least not yet. "Right now, we don't have any plans for another crossover in the works, but, you know, we're at the beginning of the season," Chambliss explained. "So, who knows?" As for that social media dust-up from not too long ago regarding "Madison' and "Kim Dickens" being included in a list of words viewers should mute to avoid spoilers, fueling rumors of the popular character's return? It's news to them. "All we can tell you is we don't control the 'Fear' Twitter account. We don't put the terms up there, Goldberg explained. "This is the first time I'm hearing about it, Chambliss added. So with that said, do fans have a reason to hold out hope? If there is, the duo isn't saying. "If there was something to say, we wouldn't say it," Chambliss said.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Things Left to Do' Teaser | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 609 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2I66-el2HYQ)

As for what viewers can expect from the next episode "Things Left to Do" (promo above)? "We have been building toward a confrontation with Morgan and Virginia since episode 601, and this episode we're finally going to deliver on it," Goldberg teased. "We'll return to an important location that we saw in the premiere, but it will be in circumstances that are kind of flipped on their heads," added Chambliss. Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday night (and on Thursday for AMC+ subscribers).