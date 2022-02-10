Fear the Walking Dead S07B Images: The Drumbeats of War Grow Louder

When it comes to eagerly-anticipated series returns, you can rank the seventh season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead near the top of that list. With the series returning for the second half of the season on April 17, we have Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) planning to follow through on her threat to Victor (Colman Domingo) that if it's a war for the Tower he wants? Well, he's going to get it, with both barrels. I mean, you know things are going to get pretty bad when Kim Dickens's Madison needs to return to (hopefully) make things right. But for now, we have a look at what's to come as our survivors begin taking sides:

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, set for April 17 with a double-episode season return set (and with episodes available a week earlier on AMC+):

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.