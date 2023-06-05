Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 Images: Morgan Has PADRE In His Sights

With only two episodes remaining in Part One, here are the preview images for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 "More Time Than You Know."

With only two episodes remaining for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Part 1 and based on what went down this past weekend during "King County," time is definitely not on the side of Morgan (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David), Mo (Zoey Merchant), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and Finch (Gavin Warren) as they make their way to June (Jenna Elfman) before it's too late (we're staying spoiler-vague). And as you're about to see from the preview images for S08E05 "More Time Than You Know," that's going to mean heading right at the heart of PADRE…

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 "More Time Than You Know" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 "More Time Than You Know": The heroes fight the clock and PADRE's forces. Directed by Heather Capiello and written by David Johnson & Calaya Michelle Stallworth, here's a look at what we know about the season's fifth chapter so far:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

