Gen V Sets Premiere Date; Key Art Poster Released; Teaser This Monday

Along with a new poster (and a teaser this Monday) we learned that Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V will premiere on September 29th.

It's amazing how much news a tweet that's less than 15 words can carry, but Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V just proved that you offer a lot. With the newest series in Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe first confirmed to be arriving in September earlier this month, we were expecting the series to have a strong presence at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. But we're not even halfway through the first official day, and we've already gotten a very cool key art poster (see below) but also the heads-up that a teaser would hit on Monday, July 24th – with the series itself premiering on September 29th. Now, here's a look a that poster we promised (followed by a look back at what we know about the series):

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

