Get Jiro! Adult Swim Series Adapt Set for Annecy Festival WIP Showcase

Adult Swim's take on Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose, Langdon Foss, and Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro! will showcase at June's Annecy Festival.

Okay, so we were only off by a day. Yesterday, we noted that the website for the Annecy International Animation Festival listed Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series take on writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss and Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro! as being part of the event's "Work in Progress" showcase. But with the word going out that Annecy's official lineup wouldn't go live until May, we didn't want to gamble on getting a wrong read on it. Well, it turns out that was accurate – with Get Jiro! one of four series joining twelve features for the WIP presentation. With a voice cast that includes Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med) and Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), here's a look at the official text released for the Adult Swim series:

"Get Jiro," Rick Morales (U.S.): In a dystopian Los Angeles where chefs wield more power than politicians, "Get Jiro" pits culinary ambition against bloody vengeance. This American series adaptation of the best-selling DC/Vertigo graphic novel, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, stars a mysterious sushi master in a hyper-violent food war. Directed by Rick Morales and boasting stylized 2D visuals, "Get Jiro" mixes noir, action, and satire in a feast for adult audiences hungry for something bold and offbeat.

"Great fun yesterday voicing a character for this new animated series. Keep yer eyes peeled for #GetJiro!" Dillahunt wrote as the caption to a post from December 2024 that included a look at him in the recording studio as well as a look at an episode script cover: "Cage Free," penned by Jordan Blum.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing. Adapted by Tanaka and Gatewood, Adult Swim's Get Jiro! stems from Warner Bros. Animation. The animated series is directed by Rick Morales, with Jonathan Hoekstra handling artistic direction.

