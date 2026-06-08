Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals: "Yellowstone" Spinoff Announces Season 2 Production Start

CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals offered a look behind the scenes to announce that production on Season 2 was now officially underway.

Article Summary CBS confirms Marshals Season 2 is officially in production, with Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone spinoff back on set.

A new behind-the-scenes social media post reveals Marshals has started filming its highly anticipated second season.

Marshals Season 1 ended with Tom Weaver exposed as the mastermind and Cal and Belle caught in a brutal ambush.

Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel confirm returns for Marshals Season 2, while warning fans to be worried.

Damn. That was sooner than we thought. On Sunday, we kicked off our summer series where we look at what's ahead with the second season of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals (more on that in a minute). Well, it appears we're going to have more to report this Sunday, because the "Yellowstone" spinoff is officially back in production and working on Season 2 (which set to to premiere this fall).

Here's a look at what went out on social media to announce the news:

As far as season finales go, Marshals really wanted to make sure fans didn't have too good a break between seasons. We've got Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) as the surprise big bad, not only the one behind the assassination attempts against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) but also the second season's main villain. Since this is "Yellowstone," you know it's going to come down to some seriously shady land dealings – the Dutton shadow looms large. But that's not the worst part. That "honor" would be saved for Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel), who were ambushed and taking serious gunfire from killers working for the Weavers when the season wrapped up its run. With work underway on the next season, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead for Season 2 with Marshall-Green and Kebbel offering some insights into what the future holds for their characters.

During a post-finale interview, Marshall-Green confirmed that he would be returning – though not exactly as you remember him. "I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away of shooting [season two, episode one]. I can tell you that we're all going through things – without giving anything away," he shared. Kebbel added, "I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming [season two] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season two already." If you're finding their words a bit concerning, you should. "You should be worried," Marshall-Green teased. "They are not going to come out unscathed."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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