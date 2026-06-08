Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Stars on Animated Film Having a Serious Advantage

Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty) on the advantage that the Adult Swim series has in making the jump to film.

Article Summary Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden say the animated movie can go bigger, wilder, and game-changing.

Belden says Rick and Morty’s limitless universe gives the film total creative freedom because literally anything can happen.

Cardoni credits the Rick and Morty writing staff, saying the team can chase epic ideas while the cast follows their lead.

Dan Harmon and Scott Marder confirmed a Rick and Morty movie is in development, with Jacob Hair set to direct.

It's a pretty damn good time to be a fan of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. So far, the Emmy Award-winning animated series has scored with three excellent episodes in a row. On top of that, later this summer brings the premiere of the spinoff series, President Curtis. And who can forget the big news from last month, when we learned that an animated feature film was in development? Checking in during IGN Live, Ian Cardoni (the voice of Rick) and Harry Belden (the voice of Morty) shared what one of the biggest advantages the show has when it comes to a film: it can go epic, it can go game-changing – or it can go both.

Belden explained why being in that position is creatively "freeing" for the film's writers, adding, "With the way the story is set up and the world and the universe of Rick and Morty, like you said, literally anything could happen. You can't think of a scenario where it's like, 'No, that actually wouldn't make sense cuz literally anything can happen.' So, creatively, it just brings so much freedom. You know, we can do whatever." Cardoni added, "I might be more scared if it was on us to come up with those stories, but we have an amazing writing staff. We just kind of go where they direct us."

Rick and Morty: The Movie? Yup…

Based on what co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder shared with CinemaBlend during an interview in support of the ninth season of the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty vet Jacob Hair is helming a feature film. "We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works. Jacob Hair is, is the director. I mean, we didn't shop around. He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," Harmon shared.

Marder pointed to the upcoming season as proof of why Hair was the right choice, adding, "He's our supervising director. I mean, if [Season] 9 feels good to you, he's got a hand. He is responsible for that." Harmon continued, "I think when we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it?' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing. This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show. It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet." It isn't clear of the animated film would be a theatrical release or streaming.

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