Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, disney, the disney channel
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Gets New Trailer & Release Date
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has a new trailer and posters, and will release on July 16th on The Disney Channel (the next day on Disney+).
Article Summary
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland gets a new trailer, teasing Red and Chloe’s next adventure after The Rise of Red.
- The fifth Descendants movie premieres July 16 on Disney Channel, with Descendants fans getting it on Disney+ July 17.
- Returning stars Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Brandy, Rita Ora, and more lead Descendants deeper into Wonderland.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland centers on the pocket watch, as time-travel consequences spark a dangerous new threat.
Descendants fans, rejoice: this summer brings us Wicked Wonderland, the sequel to the mega-popular The Rise of Red. This will be the fifth film in the Disney franchise, featuring the generation of children after some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts). New members of the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee). Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs this new film.