Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, disney, the disney channel

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Gets New Trailer & Release Date

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has a new trailer and posters, and will release on July 16th on The Disney Channel (the next day on Disney+).

Article Summary Descendants: Wicked Wonderland gets a new trailer, teasing Red and Chloe’s next adventure after The Rise of Red.

The fifth Descendants movie premieres July 16 on Disney Channel, with Descendants fans getting it on Disney+ July 17.

Returning stars Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Brandy, Rita Ora, and more lead Descendants deeper into Wonderland.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland centers on the pocket watch, as time-travel consequences spark a dangerous new threat.

Descendants fans, rejoice: this summer brings us Wicked Wonderland, the sequel to the mega-popular The Rise of Red. This will be the fifth film in the Disney franchise, featuring the generation of children after some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts). New members of the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee). Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs this new film.

Descendants Cannot Be Stopped

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what "happily ever after" really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this movie delves into the warning from the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time. Red and Chloe hide their most dangerous secret – the time-traveling pocket watch – inside the Royal Vault, unaware that a new threat is emerging. Lurking in the shadows is Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocket watch's whereabouts to bend time – and the fate of Wonderland – to his will.

The "Descendants" franchise cannot be stopped and is one of the company's most popular franchises. It is severely underrepresented compared to its popularity, especially in the Disney Parks, from a merch and representation standpoint. Even last year, the "Descendants/Zombies Worlds Collide Concert Tour" was a smash success. That concert film is now streaming on Disney+. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will debut on The Disney Channel on July 16th, and the next day on Disney+.

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