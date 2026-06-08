Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Food Network, Restaurant Impossible

Robert Irvine Confirms: Not Involved with New "Restaurant: Impossible"

Restaurant: Impossible host Robert Irvine confirmed that Food Network "has chosen a different route" with Restaurant Impossible: Last Call.

Article Summary Robert Irvine confirms he is not involved with Restaurant: Impossible: Last Call as Food Network takes the series in a new direction.

The longtime Restaurant: Impossible host says there is no anger, but admits he misses the show and the team that built it.

Food Network’s new Restaurant: Impossible spinoff premieres July 23 with Aarón Sánchez and Jen Agg leading rescues.

Restaurant: Impossible: Last Call shifts focus to modern restaurant crises, from bad reviews to family and business conflicts.

Earlier this month, Food Network rolled out its Summer 2026 lineup of programming, and that included a show entitled Restaurant Impossible: Last Call. Set for a July premiere, Restaurant Impossible: Last Call follows chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Jen Agg as they travel across North America, attempting to save dying restaurants. It didn't take long for fans to notice that a name was missing from the overview (which you can check out below): Robert Irvine, who hosted and executive-produced the original 2011-2016 run, and the 2019-2023 revival. There's a reason for that, with Irvine taking to social media to offer a response.

"Folks and friends I have to tell you I do miss the @restaurantimpossible show and my amazing team but [Food Network] has chosen a different route from the show that I built and made into a worldwide brand .. I wish them luck and it's life folks .. there is no anger seriously I'm busy helping so many folks … live you all 💪🌎🙏❤️😎," Irvine wrote earlier today, confirming that he will not be a part of the new version of "Restaurant Impossible":

. Folks and friends I have to tell you I do miss the @restaurantimpossible show and my amazing team but @FoodNetwork has chosen a different route from the show that I built and made into a worldwide brand .. I wish them luck and it's life folks .. there is no anger seriously I'm… — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) June 8, 2026

Here's a look at the official overview for Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, debuting on Thursday, July 23rd at 8 p.m. ET/PT:

The series will follow acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and dynamic Canadian restaurateur Jen Agg as they lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America. Their goal is not to formulate quick fixes; they will dig into real problems, adapt to a new and challenging restaurant industry, and find creative, unexpected solutions tailored to each business. While Jen tackles design and front-of-house issues, Aarón gets to work on the culinary side, each assessing exactly what needs to change for the restaurant to thrive. From horrendous Yelp reviews to feuding family members, each episode will reflect the varying challenges today's restaurateurs face. Emotions will run high, and the stakes are critical as Aarón and Jen strategize each location's rescue plan, all while navigating the greater changes happening in an industry being forced to evolve. Fans can stay tuned to Food Network's social pages to hear from Aarón and Jen before each restaurant overhaul and learn their do's and don'ts about running a successful eatery in 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!