Posted in: ABC, NBA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Knicks, NBA Finals, trump

Knicks Fans Rain Down Boos on Trump as MSG "Welcome" to NBA Finals

If you expected Knicks fans to let Trump hear it during tonight's NBA Finals Game 3, you will be happy to know that you weren't disappointed.

Article Summary Knicks fans at MSG loudly booed Donald Trump during NBA Finals Game 3, turning his visit into a major national storyline.

With the Knicks up 2-0 on the Spurs, Trump’s appearance added heavy security and major disruptions around Madison Square Garden.

The planned Knicks watch party outside MSG was canceled, with NYPD saying the decision was tied to Trump and Secret Service needs.

MSG tried to downplay Trump’s role, but NYPD later made clear the Game 3 watch party shutdown was because of the presidential visit.

With the New York Knicks up 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs heading into the NBA Finals Game 3, what more could they ask for in the pursuit of their first title in over 50 years than to have Donald Trump turn NYC's Madison Square Garden (and about a three-block radius around it) into a security nightmare for fans, those attending the game, pedestrians, local businesses and many more? We're pretty sure that they didn't ask for any of it – MSG head James Dolan would be the one to blame for that – but the folks in attendance tonight made sure Trump knew just how they felt about his being there and his "winning" ways.

As Broadway star Avery Wilson sang the National Anthem, the camera cut to a look at Trump saluting the flag – and once that image showed on the MSG screens, the roar of boos began. While the ABC/ESPN airing gave you a sense of just how bad it was, the video from those inside MSG offers a much clearer picture of just how loud it was:

Trump, shown on camera during the national anthem, is booed loudly at MSG pic.twitter.com/NkWE4xsE2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

Here's what the booing sounded like inside MSG when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron: https://t.co/IeTG6c6zLb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2026

Earlier today, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped up to announce that there would be a free watch party running tonight in Bryant Park and how fans could register to attend:

The @nyknicks are home and our city is ready to show out. We're hosting a free watch party for 5,000 New Yorkers tonight in Bryant Park. You can register at the link below starting at noon today: https://t.co/Te8eGk5TwW — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

NYPD, MSG Disagree on NBA Finals Knicks Watch Party Cancellation

By the time this past weekend wrapped, the bad news had reached Knicks fandom. Due to security concerns surrounding Trump's attendance at Game 3, the watch party outside MSG was a no-go. "There will be no watch party outside MSG. This decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service. There will be watch parties at other locations. We are currently determining where they will be. We'll get back to you when we have more to share," was the statement from an NYPD representative, pretty much telling us that Trump's visit and the security measures that come with it are the reason.

But then a weird statement came from Dolan's (who's BFFs with Trump) MSG offices, attempting to spin the decision as having nothing to do with Trump. "The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the City's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD. However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the President. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden," read the statement. The NYPD would then release an additional statement that pretty much cleared up any confusion. "There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only. This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4," read the statement – placing the blame exactly where it belongs.

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