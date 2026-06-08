Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the dog stars

The Dog Stars: Official Trailer, Poster, And 3 New Images Released

20th Century Studios has officially released a new trailer, poster, and three new images for The Dog Stars, the new film from director Ridley Scott.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has unveiled the official trailer for The Dog Stars, offering a bigger look at Ridley Scott’s new film.

The Dog Stars trailer expands on the post-apocalyptic setting, revealing more footage of the main cast and the world.

Marketing for The Dog Stars is still keeping key mysteries under wraps, including what ended the world and the true threat.

The Dog Stars will debut exclusively in theaters on August 28, with Ridley Scott directing the adaptation.

We got our first look at the new film from director Ridley Scott back in April, following the Disney presentation at CinemaCom. 20th Century Studios has released the official trailer, along with a poster and three new images for The Dog Stars. We have a lot of new footage featuring the main cast, along with more hints about the kind of post-apocalyptic story we're dealing with. At the moment, the marketing is still being a bit vague about what ended this world and why the survivors are the thing you should be afraid of.

The Dog Stars: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters on August 28.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!