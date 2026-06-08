Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Animayhem Yokocho, anime, Anime Expo 2026, hulu

Anime Expo 2026 Sees The Return Of Hulu's Animayhem Yokocho

Hulu will bring back Animayhem Yokocho for Anime Expo 2026, giving fans some interactive activities throughout the Los Angeles event

Article Summary Hulu brings Animayhem Yokocho back to Anime Expo 2026, running July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Anime Expo attendees can explore interactive activations tied to Bleach, Naruto, Tokyo Revengers, and more.

Highlights include photo ops, a Rooster Fighter dance challenge, and a Mission: Yozakura Family packing game.

Hulu’s Anime Expo 2026 experience also features Though I Am An Inept Villainess and Undead Unluck: Winter Arc.

Hulu has teamed with Anime Expo once again to bring back Animayhem Yokocho to this year's event in July. For the past couple of years, the company has brought a small interactive area for attendees to check out, featuring all of the shows they are airing in their block of anime programming. This year will include material from Naruto Classic, Tokyo Revengers, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Rooster Fighter, Mission: Yozakura Family, Though I Am An Inept Villainess, and Undead Unluck: Winter Arc. We have the finer details of what to expect below, as it will be at the event from Jul 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Hulu's Animayhem Yokocho Returns To Anime Expo 2026

Hulu Animayhem Yokocho will bring their Anime fandom to life on the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center. The activation will transport fans into a vibrant corridor packed with easter eggs, their favorite characters, and interactive moments with Hulu's most beloved Anime shows, along with exclusively themed take-home memorabilia.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Photo Opportunity: Step into the world of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and take your place alongside life-size standees of Ganju, Chad, Ichigo, Orihime, and Uryu. Fans step into the sixth spot in the lineup to capture a selfie station keepsake, instantly delivered in a branded digital frame.

Step into the world of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and take your place alongside life-size standees of Ganju, Chad, Ichigo, Orihime, and Uryu. Fans step into the sixth spot in the lineup to capture a selfie station keepsake, instantly delivered in a branded digital frame. Naruto Classic Photo Opportunity: Step into Naruto's favorite restaurant and take a seat beside a 2D cutout of him at the open stools and pose for photos with bowls of (faux) ramen.

Step into Naruto's favorite restaurant and take a seat beside a 2D cutout of him at the open stools and pose for photos with bowls of (faux) ramen. Rooster Fighter Interactive Activity: Join life-size cutouts of Keiji, Piyoko, and Elizabeth for the Rooster Fighter Dance Challenge, where fans can dance solo or with friends as animated character overlays dance alongside them in a recorded video keepsake. If you get lucky, you might just get a surprise visit from an actual rooster mascot.

Join life-size cutouts of Keiji, Piyoko, and Elizabeth for the Rooster Fighter Dance Challenge, where fans can dance solo or with friends as animated character overlays dance alongside them in a recorded video keepsake. If you get lucky, you might just get a surprise visit from an actual rooster mascot. Tokyo Revengers Dragon Graffiti: Step into the world of Toman with a full-width street wall featuring iconic Tokyo Revengers art and the legendary dragon tattoo at its center, creating an instant, shareable moment that puts fans right where they've always wanted to be: standing with the gang.

Step into the world of Toman with a full-width street wall featuring iconic Tokyo Revengers art and the legendary dragon tattoo at its center, creating an instant, shareable moment that puts fans right where they've always wanted to be: standing with the gang. Mission: Yozakura Family Interactive Activity: The Yozakura family overslept, and you only have 60 seconds to pack the family's gear! Guests can participate in a collaborative puzzle-like game, packing the family's case in a short amount of time.

The Yozakura family overslept, and you only have 60 seconds to pack the family's gear! Guests can participate in a collaborative puzzle-like game, packing the family's case in a short amount of time. Though I Am An Inept Villainess Photo Opportunity: Join Kou Reirin and Shu Keigetus on the Maiden Court. Guests will be asked a question and join either side for their court portrait photo opp.

Join Kou Reirin and Shu Keigetus on the Maiden Court. Guests will be asked a question and join either side for their court portrait photo opp. Undead Unluck: Winter Arc Photo Opportunity: Face off with Apocalypse – the devilish book that always has something to say. Don't get whisked into the Winter Arc confrontation!

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