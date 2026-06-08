Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, Kill Bill, kino lorber, masters of the universe, Michael, Mortal Kombat II, pillow talk

Blu-ray On My Mind: Masters Of The Universe And More

This week's Blu-ray news includes Masters of the Universe, Pillow Talk, Arrow Video, Criterion, Kill Bill, Michael, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news highlights new 4K releases for Masters of the Universe, Michael, Obsession, Mortal Kombat II, and Pillow Talk.

Physical media collectors get fresh catalog picks too, including Species, Django Shoots First, and Val Kilmer thriller The Saint.

Arrow Video and Shout Factory pack August with major Blu-ray titles like Troy, Identity, Nightcrawler, and Your Name.

Criterion and Lionsgate add must-own Blu-ray editions, with Safe, Little Odessa, and Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

-Not only are we getting the brand new Masters of the Universe on 4K and Blu-ray this fall, but a new imprint, Toy Robot Video, will also be releasing the 1987 film as well. More on that as we learn it.

–Species is getting a 4K collection released from Imprint Films that will include the entire franchise on five discs.

–Mortal Kombat II will arrive on 4k Blu-ray on July 28.

-Kino Lorber is releasing classic spaghetti western Django Shoots First (1966) on Blu-ray August 18. The film stars Glenn Saxson, Fernando Sancho, Ida Galli, Nando Gazzolo, and Erika Blanc.

–Michael has been a phenomenon, and it became the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate history this past weekend, and it will arrive on 4K on July 14.

-Universal Home Entertainment will release one of my all-time favorites on 4K Blu-ray on July 28, the classic Doris Day/Rock Hudson film Pillow Talk (1966).

–Obsession, the biggest story in Hollywood this summer, will release on 4K July 14.

-Scream and Shout Factory have announced their latest releases for August: The Stunt Man (1980), School on Fire (1988), Speed Racer: The Complete Series (1967-1968), Your Name. (2016), Nightcrawler (2014), Night of the Comet (1984), and JFK: Theatrical Cut (1991). About time we got Nightcrawler, one of the best thrillers in the last decade or so.

-Not to be outdone, here is the stellar line-up coming from my favorite, Arrow Video, in August: The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), Shogun's Ninja (1980), Once a Thief (1991), Killer Party (1986), Ju-on: The Grudge (2002), Troy (2004), Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991), Identity (2003), and Stéphane (2023). Troy is a must.

-Paramount Home Media will release the underrated Val Kilmer film The Saint (1997) in August.

-Lionsgate will release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair on July 14 on 4K Blu-ray. Here is the list of features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

The Lost Chapter

40-page behind-the-scenes booklet, curated by Quentin Tarantino

70mm film still featuring artwork from the film

Five double-sided collectible character cards

Two posters from the theatrical screenings of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Optional English, English SDH, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

-And finally this week, we have the Criterion Collection releases for August: Little Odessa (1994), Coup de Torchon (1981), American Dream (1990), Harlan County USA (1976), Safe (1995), and Eclipse Series 49: Five Radical Documentaries by Kazuo Hara and Sachiko Kobayashi. Little Odessa will be my pick-up for August.

Stay tuned later this week for an all-reviews edition of Blu-ray on my Mind!

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