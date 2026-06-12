Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the bear

The Bear Season 5 Teaser: Can They Weather The Storm Together?

With the final season set for June 25th, here's a new teaser for FX and Hulu's Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri-starring The Bear Season 5.

Article Summary The Bear Season 5 gets a tense new teaser, hinting that a brutal storm could sink the restaurant’s last shot.

FX’s The Bear returns June 25, with a two-episode FX debut and all eight final-season episodes streaming on Hulu.

The latest The Bear footage suggests flooding and chaos will make saving the restaurant even harder for the team.

Fans can also stream the standalone flashback episode “Gary,” following Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Indiana.

With less than two weeks to go until the fifth and final season starts hitting screens on June 25th (with two episodes on FX at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FX, and all eight episodes available to stream at debut), we're getting another look at what's ahead for FX and Hulu's Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Abby Elliott-starring The Bear. Based on the new teaser that was released earlier today, the future is all wet… literally. Yeah, the combination of a torrential storm and major flooding issues isn't going to make saving the restaurant any easier…

And in case you missed it, a special flashback standalone episode titled "Gary" was released and is available to stream. Co-written and starring Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, the chapter gives fans a chance to tag along during Richie's (Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey's (Bernthal) work trip to Gary, Indiana. Here's a look at the latest teaser for The Bear Season 5, set to hit FX and Hulu on June 25th, followed by a look at the official overview and the previously released key art poster:

The fifth and final season of FX's The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie "Sugar" (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant "perfect" might not be the food, but the people. Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson also star, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a culinary producer. You can catch up before the end of the month by streaming the previous seasons (as well as the special episode, "Garry") on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

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