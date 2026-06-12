Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Set for San Diego Comic-Con 2026

TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, running July 23rd-26th.

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with TNT teasing more SDCC details soon.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter arrives at SDCC ahead of its Season 2 premiere on TNT on August 2, 2026.

Dean Devlin’s series shared the Comic-Con 2026 news on social media, confirming the fan-favorite franchise’s return.

Olivia Morris also teased The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 with a cryptic behind-the-scenes set update.

Before TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin unleash the second season on August 2nd, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be making its way out to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, running July 23rd-26th. The word went out on social media earlier today, with more details coming soon.

Last month, Olivia Morris checked in via social media to share a look at the team during filming – and to ask some very loaded questions that vibed more like rhetorical ten-ton Season 2 teases. We have to admit it: the gloves still have us curious. "Why are we all wearing gloves? Why is [Dominic Monaghan] on a table?? And why do we look annoyed??? Well, you'll just have to watch to find out," Morris wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which includes that behind-the-scenes look and more:

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) has joined the cast with the second season.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

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