Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Megazarak Finally Gets the Spotlight for Transformers Collectors

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro spotlights the obscure Transformers villain Megazarak with a new Age of the Primes Leader Class figure.

Drawn from Transformers: Universe lore, Megazarak is a ruthless multiversal conqueror tied to fractured timelines.

The 7.5-inch Transformers Megazarak converts from robot to tank in 22 steps and includes a blaster accessory.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Age of the Primes Megazarak on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 ahead of November 2026.

When Transformers expanded into the early 2000s Unicron Trilogy and later the "Universe" branding, the legendary franchise began exploring alternate timelines. Releases like Shattered Glass and Armada would introduce familiar characters cast in radically different roles. One of the more obscure results of that was Megazarak, a Decepticon warlord who was created from the Armada Megatron design. However, this version was more than your average bad guy, as he was a far more ruthless multiversal conqueror.

In the Transformers: Universe continuity, Megazarak is not simply a battlefield commander but an unstable force of conquest tied to collapsing realities and fractured timelines. Collectors can now bring this warlord to life ot revisit this deeper corner of Transformers history with Hasbro's new Age of the Primes Leader Class Megazarak. The updated figure puts the character within the ongoing Thirteen Primes mythology in his classic red, purple, and black deco. Standing 7.5" tall, Megazarak will convert into a tank in 22 steps and will come with a blaster accessory. This timestream warlord is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 with a November 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Megazarak

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Transformers figure converts between robot and tank modes in 22 steps.

Includes a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

Megazarak is merciless as he attempts to annihilate the Autobots across timestreams.

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