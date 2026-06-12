Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Powerlinx Red Alert Returns with New Transformers Mini-Con 8-Pack

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse reveals Transformers Age of the Primes Powerlinx Red Alert, a Voyager figure inspired by Armada.

The 7-inch Transformers medic converts from robot to off-road rescue vehicle in 22 steps with updated articulation.

This Transformers set packs 8 Mini-Cons, including Longarm, Leader-1, Swindle, Sparkplug, Hawk, Sonar, and more.

Pre-orders are live for $79.99, with the Transformers Powerlinx Red Alert and Mini-Con pack arriving in November 2026.

Hasbro Pulse is leaning hard into some deep-cut nostalgia with their latest Transformers: Age of the Primes release. Longtime fans of the Unicron Trilogy will appreciate this new release as the Voyager Class Powerlinx Red Alert and 8 Mini-Con Pack has been revealed. Inspired by his Transformers: Armada incarnation, Powerlinx Red Alert was introduced as a rescue-and-support-focused Autobot medic. This modern update keeps that identity intact while upgrading him into a highly articulated, 7" figure that can convert between robot and off-road rescue vehicle in 22 steps.

Hasbro did not stop there, though, as this set also includes eight Mini-Cons, reviving one of Armada's most distinctive concepts. These tiny, transformable robots function as living power-ups and can bond with larger Transformers to help them unlock weapons, armor, and even abilities. This set will include Transformers Mini-Con characters Swindle, Sparkplug, Leader-1, Hawk, Sonar, Jetstorm, Jackknife, and Longarm. Transformers fans start rebuilding their Mini-Con army once again as pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $79.99. The Age of the Primes Voyager Class Powerlinx Red Alert and 8 Mini-Con Pack is set for a November 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Powerlinx Red Alert Mini-Cons

"Standing 7 inches (17.5 cm) in robot mode, Powerlinx Red Alert figure converts to an emergency vehicle in 22 steps. True to lore, he's missing his left hand (though he doesn't let that stop him from being an excellent medic and loyal warrior)."

"Set includes Mini-Con Swindle, Mini-Con Sparkplug, Mini-Con Leader-1, Mini-Con Hawk, Mini-Con Sonar, Mini-Con Jetstorm, Mini-Con Jackknife, and of course, Mini-Con Longarm, Red Alert's iconic Powerlinx partner. The Mini-Con figures range from 1 to 1.5 inches (2.5-3.5 cm) and convert to vehicles. In vehicle mode, combine Mini-Con Jackknife, Mini-Con Jetstorm, and Mini-Con Sonar to create the Dark Saber. Set comes with claw accessory, cannon accessory, and 2 missile accessories."

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