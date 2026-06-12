Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III – The Backstage DLC Has Launched Today

Little Nightmares III has added a new chapter to the terror as The Backstage DLC is officially available today for PC and consoles

Article Summary Little Nightmares III: The Backstage DLC is out now on PC and consoles, adding a chilling new chapter to The Spiral.

Low is separated from Alone and must brave The Backstage, the darkest corner of The Carnavale, to find his friend.

The Puppeteer stalks the shadows, while new companion Dime and her Torch Hat guide Low through deadly secrets.

Little Nightmares III blends co-op puzzle-solving, stealth, and monster-filled horror as Low and Alone fight to survive.

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released the latest DLC addition to Little Nightmares III, as players can peer behind the curtain in The Backstage. In this new piece of content, the two main characters find themselves separated and must now find their way back to each other while exploring the darkest corners of The Spiral. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the DLC is available today for PC and consoles.

Can You Survive The New Horrors of The Backstage?

While exploring The Spiral, Low and Alone are torn apart. To find his friend, Low must venture into the darkest part of The Carnavale, behind the curtains, into The Backstage. Some secrets should stay buried… In The Backstage lies The Puppeteer hunting the living canvas for her next masterpiece. The show must go on in The mighty Carnavale. To stay out of the shadow, Low will have to rely on Dime, a companion in despair. With her Torch Hat, Dime seems to be the only one who can guide him through The Backstage. She is the sole light he can trust, but will that be enough to snatch Alone from the clutches of The Puppeteer?

About Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

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