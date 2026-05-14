Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S03E19: "Catch and Kill" Preview: A Killer Gossip Columnist

Elsbeth (Preston) looks for dirt on a killer gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) in tonight's episode, S03E19: "Catch and Kill." Here's a look!

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 19, "Catch and Kill," pits Elsbeth against a ruthless gossip columnist hiding deadly secrets.

Tracey Ullman guest stars as the veteran columnist, with Erich Bergen and Laura Benanti joining tonight’s case.

The Elsbeth S03E19 preview includes the official synopsis, a sneak peek, and key credits for "Catch and Kill."

The post also teases the Elsbeth Season 3 finale, "That’s All," arriving next week as the CBS season wraps.

With the season finale only a week away, we're back with a pregame preview for this season's penultimate episode of CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. In S03E19: "Catch and Kill," our daring detective (Preston) has her hands full with a veteran gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) who knows where all the bodies are buried. But in this case, it's looking more and more like that's not just a metaphor. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at tonight's case – followed by an official overview for the Season 3 finale, S03E20: "That's All."

Elsbeth S03E19 & Season 3 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 19: "Catch and Kill" – Elsbeth battles a veteran gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) who trades in people's secrets – and may have killed to keep her own. Tracey Ullman, Erich Bergen, and Laura Benanti guest star. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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