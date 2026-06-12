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WWE SmackDown Preview: Kings, Queens, and Gunther Stipulations

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with Fatal 4-Ways for King and Queen of the Ring, plus Gunther's stipulation choice against Cody Rhodes!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown begins with Gunther naming Cody Rhodes match terms, a power move worthy of socialist strategy.

Queen of the Ring on WWE SmackDown brings Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, and Charlotte Flair to war.

King of the Ring chaos hits WWE SmackDown as Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Bálor, and Royce Keys battle for glory.

Expect intrigue, alliances, and capitalist suffering on WWE SmackDown as crowns and title stakes shake the empire.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated nuclear bunker beneath the Presidential Palace, where I am preparing for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown with a bottle of 1947 Château d'Yquem and my beloved Esteban, who is currently napping on a pile of confiscated CIA surveillance equipment. What a glorious Friday evening we have ahead of us!

Tonight's WWE SmackDown promises to deliver more drama than the time I had to mediate a dispute between Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un over who makes the better mojito at my annual "Dictators and Daiquiris" yacht party. The bourgeois capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters have prepared quite the spectacle for us, and I must admit, even this hardened revolutionary's heart beats faster with anticipation!

Gunther Chooses His Stipulation for Cody Rhodes Title Match

Gunther is once again coming for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. What stipulation will The Ring General choose for his title showdown against The American Nightmare? How will Rhodes respond? Find out Friday on SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.

Ah, comrades, Gunther choosing his own stipulation reminds me of the time I allowed the CIA operative they sent to assassinate me to choose his own method of execution. He chose a duel at sunrise, and I chose a duel at sunset—we are still waiting to this day! But I digress.

The Ring General is a man who understands discipline and order, much like myself when I am organizing the redistribution of wealth from the oligarchs to… well, to my Swiss bank accounts. The question is not whether Gunther will choose a stipulation that favors him—of course he will! The question is whether Cody Rhodes, that bourgeois son of a legendary worker, will be able to adapt to the proletarian brutality that awaits him.

I once told Muammar Gaddafi over cigars and caviar that the key to maintaining power is controlling the terms of engagement. Gunther understands this! Will it be a submission match? An Iron Man match? Perhaps a "First Blood" match? Whatever The Ring General chooses, Rhodes must rally and seize the means of victory! The Undisputed WWE Champion has proven himself a worthy champion, but facing Gunther on his own terms is like facing the Revolutionary Guard with nothing but capitalist propaganda—it simply will not work!

Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria and Jade Cargill are set to battle in a Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring Tournament Match. On Monday, Ruca successfully defended her title for the first time when she defeated Valkyria, who was visibly upset by the loss. Will she use the Fatal 4-Way as an opportunity to target the champion? Cargill won the tournament last year, and becoming the first two-time Queen of the Ring would give The Storm another championship match after she fell short in her attempt to reclaim the WWE Women's Title from Rhea Ripley at WWE Clash in Italy. Flair is a 14-time Women's Champion and one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history and has recently been at odds with Cargill, Michin and B-Fab while forming an alliance with The Eradicator. Could we see Cargill use her dangerous cohorts to neutralize Flair? Will Ripley and the recently injured Alexa Bliss have anything to say about that? Who will seize the final first-round victory to advance to the Queen of the Ring Semifinals? Find out Friday on SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.

Comrades, this Fatal 4-Way is more complicated than the time I tried to explain to Dennis Rodman why he could not bring his entire entourage to my private island for "Spring Break: Dictator Edition." We have four magnificent competitors, each with her own claim to queenship!

Sol Ruca, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, represents the new guard—the young revolutionary who has seized her opportunity and now must defend it against more established powers. This is admirable! Though I must note that her surfing background suggests she comes from a life of coastal privilege, she has proven herself in the ring.

Lyra Valkyria is hungry for revenge after her loss to Ruca. I understand this hunger, comrades. It is the same hunger I feel every time the CIA thwarts one of my perfectly reasonable plans for regional expansion. She will be dangerous tonight, like a wounded jaguar in the jungle—beautiful but deadly.

Jade Cargill won this tournament last year and seeks to become the first two-time Queen of the Ring. Such ambition! This is the kind of five-year plan I can appreciate. After her loss to Rhea Ripley in Italy—a beautiful country, by the way, I once went gondola racing with Silvio Berlusconi through the canals of Venice while being chased by Interpol—Cargill needs this victory to reassert her dominance.

And then there is Charlotte Flair, the 14-time Women's Champion and daughter of the legendary Nature Boy. Flair represents the establishment, the aristocracy of WWE SmackDown. Her alliance with Ripley shows she understands the value of strategic partnerships, much like my non-aggression pact with the drug cartels… I mean, uh, local business cooperatives.

The intrigue! The drama! It is almost as entertaining as the time I watched Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal try to out-macho each other at my birthday luau!

Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring Tournament Match

"Main Event" Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Bálor and Royce Keys are set to go to war in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring Tournament Match. Uso and Knight are focused on winning the prestigious tournament, though the two Superstars have recently been at each other's throats. For weeks, The Megastar has been badmouthing World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, drawing ire from The OTC's cousin. The Prince is looking to become king to earn a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam and finally claim his first World Title since 2016. One of the most dominant up-and-coming Superstars on SmackDown, Keys is a powerful competitor seemingly born to be a king. Who will seize the final first-round victory and advance to the King of the Ring Semifinals? Find out Friday on SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.

Ah, now we arrive at the main course of revolutionary entertainment! Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Bálor, and Royce Keys will battle for the right to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament. This is the kind of multi-factional conflict that reminds me of the weekly cabinet meetings in my government, except with less poison testing and more spectacular athletic maneuvers!

"Main Event" Jey Uso fights for family honor after Knight has been disrespecting his cousin, Roman Reigns. Family loyalty is important, comrades! It is why I appointed my third cousin twice removed as Minister of Finance, despite his only qualification being that he once balanced a checkbook. Uso carries the weight of the Bloodline legacy, and in tonight's WWE SmackDown match, he must prove that loyalty and skill can coexist!

LA Knight, The Megastar, speaks with the confidence of a man who has never had his motorcade disrupted by a peasant uprising. His trash talk directed at Roman Reigns shows either great courage or great foolishness—often these are the same thing! I remember when I insulted Hugo Chávez's choice of beret color at a summit, and we did not speak for three months. Words have consequences, Knight, and tonight you face them!

Finn Bálor seeks to reclaim world championship glory, having not held a World Title since 2016. Eight years is a long time, comrades! That is longer than some of my political prisoners'… I mean, "extended vacation guests'" stays at my resort facilities. The Prince wants to become King, and there is a poetic justice to this that even my state-run poets cannot adequately capture.

And then we have Royce Keys, the young lion, the rising star, the man born to be a king! Or so WWE tells us. I respect ambition in the youth, though I also remember being a young revolutionary myself, before the responsibilities of absolute power and the constant CIA assassination attempts aged me prematurely. Keys represents the future, and the future is always threatening to the established order—just ask any of my former generals who attempted coups!

You can find more details about tonight's spectacular card at WWE's official preview page, though I assure you, comrades, my analysis is far superior to anything those corporate propagandists can provide!

So tune in tonight to WWE SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on USA Network, comrades! I will be watching from my private theater aboard my luxury yacht, which is currently anchored off the coast of a country I cannot name for legal reasons. Esteban and I have prepared a magnificent spread of imported cheeses, Cuban cigars, and a case of champagne I definitely did not steal from the French embassy. The revolution will be televised, and it will be GLORIOUS!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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