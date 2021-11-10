Ghosts Can Be "Breakout Comedy of the Year"; "Hopeful" for CSI: Vegas

While CBS didn't exactly break news with the release of its midseason schedule (because why fix what's not broken if it's working), CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl did offer some thoughts on the broadcast network's two biggest shows running, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. With the Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starrer having received a full season order of episodes last month, Kahl makes it clear that Ghosts still has untapped potential and could be this year's big breakout- especially in an age of delayed viewing. "Every few years, you're lucky enough to watch a show grow week by week and watch the word of mouth grow and watch the delayed viewing grow," Kahl explained to Variety. "I think 'Ghosts' is on its way to being the breakout comedy of the year. And it's not slowing down. People are still discovering it. What we always have to remind ourselves these days is that it does take a little longer for people to discover shows. So the people who have discovered it really love it. And now the plan is just to try to get more eyeballs on it as the season goes on."

As for the William Petersen and Jorja Fox-starring revival of the core "CSI" franchise, Kahl is hopeful for more case-solving beyond the initial 10-episode order. Much like Ghosts, CSI: Vegas is benefitting from delayed viewing success: "We knew going in this was going to be 10 episodes only," Kahl explained. "But you know, this is another one where the delayed viewing has been terrific. I mean, it's doubling in delayed viewing. So we know there's an appetite for the show and nothing to announce here, but I certainly am hopeful and I think there's a possibility we could see more episodes next year."

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast–only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700's Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Roman Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.