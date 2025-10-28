Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Check Out Sneak Peeks for S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy"

CBS released a trio of sneak peeks at Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy."

With this being Halloween week and all, it just seems right for CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Ghosts to have its Halloween-themed episode hitting this week. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy," we also have three sneak peeks that were released by the network. In addition, we have overviews and images for S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" and S05E05: "T-Daddy" (Nov. 13th). But for now, if you've ever wondered exactly how a "mummy ghost" works, check out our updated Season 5 rundown below:

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

