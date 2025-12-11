Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Our S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene."

Article Summary Ghosts S05E08 sees Todd returning as a podcaster, putting Jay in the unexpected spotlight.

Pete digs into Alberta's secret past, looking to uncover the real reason behind her name change.

Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage confirmed for a fun guest appearance in a future episode.

Get early looks at episodes 8-10, including a dramatic two-episode holiday special for Ghosts fans.

On tonight's episode of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, Todd Pearlman (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) looks to put Jay (Ambudkar) in the podcasting spotlight, while Pete (Richie Moriarty) looks to solve the mystery surrounding Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) changing her name. It's all of that and more in S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene." But before you check out our updated preview (and our look ahead to the upcoming holiday festivities), Variety reported on Wednesday that Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage will guest-star this season (most likely in April 2026), playing an alt-version of himself, "taking part in a high-stakes poker game at the mansion."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

