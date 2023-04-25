Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple" Preview Clips With a new episode hitting this week, here are three sneak preview clips from CBS' Ghosts S02E20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple."

With only three episodes remaining this season for CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts, we've shared overviews & preview images for S02E20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple," S02E21 "Whodunnit," and season finale S02E22 "The Heir." But now, we're upping our preview game with a look at three… that's right, three… sneak peek clips of what viewers can expect with "Woodstone's Hottest Couple." And let's just say that Hell hath no fury like Stephanie (Odessa A'zion) scorned.

Ghosts Season 2: Episodes 20-22 Previews

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple": When teen ghost Stephanie (Odessa A'zion), who lives in the attic, awakens to find that her crush Trevor (Asher Grodman) is now dating Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), she decides to sabotage all the relationships at Woodstone. The episode was written by Kira Kalush and directed by Jay Karas – and now, here's a look at three sneak peek clips from this Thursday's episode:

And here's a look back at the previously-released preview images for "Woodstone's Hottest Couple":

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 21 "Whodunit": Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam's podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) murder. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help. The episode was written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Christine Gernoan.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22 "The Heir": When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McGiver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to decide how to spend half of Sam's advance on his autobiography. Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).