Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 11 Overview & Images: It's "Thorapy" Session Time

Here's the overview and image gallery for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues."

With Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts ready to head back to our screens this week with S04E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner," we're getting a good look at what's to come next week with S04E11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues" – including Thor (Devan Chandler Long) heading back to therapy and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister, Bela (Punam Patel), looking to offer a hand. Check out the overview and image gallery for next week's episode – added to our updated Season 4 rundown that's waiting for you below…

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 10 & 11 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay's restaurant, who has been holding up the construction. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Heather Jack, here's a look at the three sneak peeks and image gallery that were released:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues": Thor (Devan Chandler Long) returns to therapy to work through his angst over being abandoned by his Viking shipmates. Also, Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister, Bela (Punam Patel), attempts to help him with the restaurant. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Rebecca Asher, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

