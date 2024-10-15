Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie Episode 7 Reveals Will Be "Good and Satisfying": Winkler

Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Grotesquerie EP/Director Max Winkler teased that viewers will get some answers in this week's episode.

As much as we've been into the first six chapters of Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, all roads are pointing to this week's seventh episode as being the show's big game-changer. Considering that Lois (Nash-Betts) put a bullet into (we're assuming) the killer after a stretch of some of the most horrific crime scenes we've ever seen in a television show or feature film, it would only make sense. Even the promo trailer is running under the tagline "Everything Is About to Change," with Lois considering that the killer couldn't be committing these crimes on their own – and getting into a brutally tense exchange with Ed (Kelce) and Merritt (Raven Goodwin) at a restaurant.

Well, episode director and executive producer Max Winkler wants viewers to know that they're going to be getting some answers this week. "Absolutely. It's going to all be figured out," Winkler shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if viewers should be focused on the serial killer mystery. "More information will be revealed [this] week in a way that will be good and satisfying. Every decision that's been made in the first half of the series is leading up to that. I think it's very fun that people are trying to figure it out, and I've enjoyed everyone's hot takes."

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Red, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan. Here's a look at the official trailer for the Max Winkler-directed, Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken-written seventh chapter, hitting FX screens next Wednesday:

FX's Grotesquerie: A Look Back…

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the first two episodes of Grotesquerie are available to stream on Hulu. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken and produced by 20th Television, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

