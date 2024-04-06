Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: courtney b vance, fx, Grotesquerie, preview, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Waiting for Ryan Murphy "To Rewrite Some Things": Vance

With filming set for the end of the month, Courtney B. Vance offered a quick update on Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie.

When it comes to Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown)-starring FX horror drama Grotesquerie, Nash-Betts and Vance have been doing a great job taking turns when it comes to sharing early details on the project. Earlier this week, Nash-Betts revealed that Vance will portray her husband, that her role is allowing her "to play some things that I haven't played before," and that she pushed for Murphy to consider her for the lead instead of one of the "amazing" supporting roles. Now, we're getting another update from Vance – courtesy of Friday night's big event for Disney+/Hulu. After joking that he knew nothing about the series and that Murphy is keeping it all close to his chest, Vance shared, "I'm waiting for him to rewrite some things" before confirming that they're shooting at the end of the month.

Here's a look at a video of Vance's interview from Friday night's event:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on that caught everyone off-guard:

