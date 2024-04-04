Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, Grotesquerie, niecy nash-betts, preview, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Offers New Series, Casting Details

Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts offered new details on Ryan Murphy's series and shared how she pushed Murphy to consider her for the lead.

We will readily admit that Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions have us hooked on knowing more about the upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie – with Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) starring. Since that time, we've got some tidbits on the series from the very spoiler-conscious Vance and Nash-Betts – and even word that filming on the series will happen in Los Angeles, California, on April 30th.

Now, we're getting some additional details from Nash-Betts – with the first coming courtesy of a Forbes profile interview. Confirming that filming begins in late July, the actress shared, "I'll be working with Courtney B. Vance in that one – he plays my husband. It's very dark, and I'm always excited as an actor to play things I haven't played before. This character has some challenges that I have not experienced, but that's what makes it exciting – to play some things that I haven't played before."

In addition, during her interview with friend & talk-show host Sherri Shepherd (beginning at the 7:50 mark in the clip above), Nash-Betts shares how Murphy offered her a selection of "amazing" supporting roles – but it was the lead that she had her eyes set on from the moment she learned more details about the project.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on that caught everyone off-guard:

