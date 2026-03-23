Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: hacks

Hacks Season 5 Trailer: HBO Max Series Returns April 9th for Final Run

With the final season kicking off on April 9th, here's the trailer for HBO Max's Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart-starring Hacks Season 5.

Article Summary Hacks Season 5 premieres April 9th on HBO Max, marking the acclaimed comedy's final season.

Hannah Einbinder confirmed Season 5 will be Hacks' last, calling it a bittersweet yet fitting end.

Deborah Vance and Ava return to Las Vegas, navigating legacy and drama after mistaken death reports.

The final season features weekly new episodes, with double episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading to the series finale.

During tonight's 77th Emmy Awards red carpet back in September 2025, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder confirmed that the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max series would be ending its run with the upcoming fifth season. "I think it will feel different," Einbinder shared with E! host Heather McMahan. "We're going to start [filming] next week, and knowing it's the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it's right, you know? I think it's nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry." When McMahan repeated Einbinder's words back, the Emmy nominee responded, "You can quote me on that. I'm going on the record on that."

Earlier today, HBO Max confirmed the news with the release of the key art poster and official trailer, with the ten-episode final season of the Einbinder and Jean Smart-starring series debuting on Thursday, April 9th at 9 pm ET (new episodes will debut weekly, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28). In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah's legacy as a comedian.

Joining Smart and Einbinder for the fifth and final run are Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo, alongside guest stars Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs, and Caitlin Reilly. In addition, guest star Christopher Briney joins the cast.

HBO Max's Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Nate Young, and Ashley Glazier. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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